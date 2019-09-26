Ryan Cartagena is disappointed that Fat Joe can’t make it in this Growing Up Hip Hop: New York exclusive

Ryan Cartagena is still trying to forge a hip hop career on Growing Up Hip Hop: New York. Fat Joe is his dad, and he’s a massive success in the business, but even with his pull, he’s been warning Ryan that it’s hard to make it in the music business.

That hasn’t stopped the All the Way Up rapper from supporting his son, but when Fat Joe isn’t able to make it to Ryan Cartagena’s listening party, it’s a bit of a letdown.

The exclusive sneak peek starts out with Ryan on a video call with his dad. He’s talking about what to wear to the listening party and who will be in attendance.

It sounds like the party is going to be hot with Charli Baltimore’s daughter DJ Siani in control of the music and many of the Growing Up Hip Hop: New York cast will likely make appearances.

In the confessional, Ryan Cartagena says, “Whoever don’t come… you’re a square!”

Then, Ryan asked his dad if he would be able to make it.

It turns out that Fat Joe is about to be one of those squares that Ryan was talking about.

“I wish I could be there,” Fat Joe tells Ryan, letting him down easy.

And while Ryan Cartagena admitted that not having his dad there is disappointing, he still plans to make him proud with the listening party in hopes that he can get some buzz going about all the music he’s been working on.

Be sure to check out the Growing Up Hip Hop: New York sneak-peek and tune in to the episode titled Keeping It Real.

Growing Up Hip Hop: New York airs Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.