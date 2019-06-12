Russian Doll Season 2 on Netflix: Natasha Lyonne confirms series’ return

It looks like you’ll need to keep getting up in the morning, sweet birthday babies because it has been confirmed that Netflix’s Russian Doll has been renewed for a second season.

Co-creator Natasha Lyonne talked Russian Doll Season 2 alongside Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix, at Recode’s Code Conference in Arizona.

“Want to do a season two, Natasha?” Holland asked at the Scottsdale conference.

“Me, Cindy? Same show, just weirder? Are you sure?” Lyonne replied. “Nadia Vulvokov is a coder, as you know, so I guess it would be somewhat appropriate to maybe have this be the time and place to say yes, very much so, I would love to do that, Cindy.”

Netflix confirmed the news, posting the following on their official Twitter account:

Did you get the news? 'Cause you're about to die. Season 2 of #RussianDoll is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/keE0gN35I8 — Russian Doll (@RussianDoll) June 11, 2019

Not long after this Lyonne posted her own trippy confirmation on her Instagram account:

For those not familiar with the series, Russian Doll see’s Lyonne’s character Nadia celebrating her birthday with friends, after which she dies and returns back at the party… again and again. And on like that until… well, you should take my word and watch Season 1 if you haven’t done so yet. You won’t be disappointed.

There’s no word yet on when Season 2 will drop, but it seems a likely bet it’ll happen sometime in 2020 as Season 1 of Russian Doll debuted in February 2019 on Netflix.