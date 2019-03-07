RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 Episode 2: Is Brooke Lynn Hytes the villain of the season?

Brooke Lynn Hytes won the first challenge of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 and her fellow competitors celebrated the win with her during the opening scene of Episode 2, which airs tonight on VH1.

While the ladies all looked at Soju’s message on the mirror about her elimination and her cyst story, Scarlet Envy couldn’t seem to get over the fact that she didn’t win.

Scarlet said that she felt confident because all of the ladies liked her dress. That’s when Brooke Lynn Hytes told her that it looked good, but upon further examination, she found holes in the dress. Another queen chimed in, saying she also spotted the holes.

Clearly, this didn’t sit well with Scarlet, who appeared to be affected by these comments. That’s when her tone seemed to change, going after Hytes.

Scarlet said that Brooke Lynn Hytes discounting any of the other queens as competition was a huge mistake. It should be noted that Hytes didn’t say that the other ladies weren’t a competition for her. Instead, Hytes simply celebrated her win, which was the first of the season.

You can see a preview of Episode 2 below.

In a confessional interview, Brooke Lynn Hytes revealed that Scarlet is delusional for thinking that her dress was the best of the night, considering it wasn’t perfectly constructed.

Even though Scarlet Envy wasn’t happy with Brooke Lynn, it doesn’t sound like she is the villain of the season. Instead, she’s clearly someone to watch and could be the biggest threat thus far, as the judges loved her first performance on the runway and her creative skills.

No word on who will win the challenges in Episode 2, but if Brooke Lynn Hytes wins it again, Scarlet Envy may feel more frustrated.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs tonight at 9/8c on VH1.