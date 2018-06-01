Royce Reed from Basketball Wives: What is she doing now?

Royce Reed starred in the first four seasons of Basketball Wives as one of the original cast members. Dwight Howard’s baby mama ultimately left the VH1 hit and was plagued by rumors that she was fired.

Royce cleared that up quickly on social media, making it clear that she left the show on her own terms after threatening to leave prior to seasons three and four.

Despite her dramatic exit from Basketball Wives, many fans still want to see Royce return to the show. Considering her close friendship with Tami Roman and the show’s penchant for bringing back their friends, that could be an option. However, based on comments Royce has made in the past, she may not want to.

In the past, Royce has said the reason she left after four seasons had to do with the constant negativity and infighting between Basketball Wives stars.

As someone who was around at the show’s inception, she said this was never the direction or the concept that was pitched. Instead, Royce claimed that the original show was supposed to be about the women’s success in business and their friendships with each other. As we all know, that kind of feel-good show will never pull the kind of ratings that Basketball Wives does.

Since leaving the show, Royce Reed has definitely been successful in business. Even while filming, she was busy building the Fantashique Dance Company, where she acts as director to over 130 members who compete in cheer and dance competitions.

Royce has certainly made a name for herself in the world of dance but even that hasn’t come without a bit of drama. Back in 2015, the former Basketball Wives star made headlines when her former landlord evicted the dance company from the building they were using.

After Royce blasted the former landlord about faulty plumbing, she was put on blast with claims that the plumbing issue was due to too many tampons in the tank.

That didn’t stop Royce Reed’s success, though. Even without the publicity from Basketball Wives, she’s been able to continue growing the Fantashique Dance Company as she raises her son by Dwight Howard with increasingly less drama as the years go by.

One thing that Royce Reed fans may not know is that she’s got a movie coming out. Royce plays the role of Stacee in First Lady alongside Nicole Alexander from Flavor of Love fame and Love & Hip Hop: New York alum Jim Jones. First Lady is currently in post-production and is due out later this year.