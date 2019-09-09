Home > Smallscreen

Roucelle: Viewers react to Tom’s ex on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

By
9th September 2019 12:54 PM ET
Roucelle on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days
Tom’s ex Roucelle went out with him and Darcey on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

When Darcey told Tom on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days that she wanted to meet some of his friends, she probably didn’t mean that she wanted to met his ex-girlfriends. But on the latest episode of the show, that’s exactly what happened when Tom arranged a night out with two of his female friends, one of whom he used to date.

Tom has known Roucelle for five years and, as he revealed during the latest episode of Before the 90 Days, the two used to be an item. It’s not clear why they broke up, as neither of them talked about it, but Roucelle seems to still be a good friend to Tom and was even friendly with Darcey upon meeting her.

Roucelle even tried to share a few things about Tom with Darcey, including the fact that he tends to close himself off emotionally. She also asked Darcey if the two were exclusive — after revealing during a one on one interview that Tom “tends to be a bit of a player.”

Darcey took it all in her stride even though she was a bit put off to be meeting one of Tom’s ex-girlfriends. However, Before the 90 Days viewers were not nearly as gracious.

While Darcey tends to be over-the-top, it seems she may have some competition in Roucelle, as many were quick to point out — at least when it comes to appearances.

There were also comments about her hands. Which makes sense, because we saw them a lot!

There is also the observation that Roucelle might still be in love with Tom. After all, she told Tom that Darcey wasn’t the right one and then she dared Tom to say that he loved her. She seemed pretty satisfied when he couldn’t do that.

And that’s not to mention TLC’s announcement that, after meeting Darcey and filming the show, Roucelle dyed her hair blonde!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC. 