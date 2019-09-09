Roucelle: Viewers react to Tom’s ex on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

When Darcey told Tom on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days that she wanted to meet some of his friends, she probably didn’t mean that she wanted to met his ex-girlfriends. But on the latest episode of the show, that’s exactly what happened when Tom arranged a night out with two of his female friends, one of whom he used to date.

Tom has known Roucelle for five years and, as he revealed during the latest episode of Before the 90 Days, the two used to be an item. It’s not clear why they broke up, as neither of them talked about it, but Roucelle seems to still be a good friend to Tom and was even friendly with Darcey upon meeting her.

Roucelle even tried to share a few things about Tom with Darcey, including the fact that he tends to close himself off emotionally. She also asked Darcey if the two were exclusive — after revealing during a one on one interview that Tom “tends to be a bit of a player.”

Darcey took it all in her stride even though she was a bit put off to be meeting one of Tom’s ex-girlfriends. However, Before the 90 Days viewers were not nearly as gracious.

While Darcey tends to be over-the-top, it seems she may have some competition in Roucelle, as many were quick to point out — at least when it comes to appearances.

Roucelle is the British version of Darcey – makeup wise, that is #90DayFiance — dogstvandharry (@LaurenGouthro1) September 9, 2019

The contacts, lashes, lips, stenciled eyebrows and horrible extensions. Is she a drag queen? Nah, drag queens look better. Roucelle looks a mess! #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/01maza3BZp — Smoove Operator (@ValdeDomina) September 9, 2019

There were also comments about her hands. Which makes sense, because we saw them a lot!

I’m bout to chop Roucelle’s fucking hands offf being all up in everyone’s damn face including the camera and therefore mine!! #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebefore90days pic.twitter.com/vtLypmhKjo — Shenell B (@Nellb183) September 9, 2019

There is also the observation that Roucelle might still be in love with Tom. After all, she told Tom that Darcey wasn’t the right one and then she dared Tom to say that he loved her. She seemed pretty satisfied when he couldn’t do that.

Roucelle to Tom “Do you love her? Look me in eyes and tell me you love her” #90dayfiancebefore90days #90dayfiancé #90dayfiasco pic.twitter.com/YtvWhh0NSD — Tracy Wallace (@TracyWallace11) September 9, 2019

Roucelle is in love with Tom … she waiting for Tom to grow up. #90DayFiance — Joi Nichole Addison (@JOIOUS) September 9, 2019

Something tells me Roucelle and Tom are still intimate #90DayFiance — KG (@Kimmnng) September 9, 2019

And that’s not to mention TLC’s announcement that, after meeting Darcey and filming the show, Roucelle dyed her hair blonde!

Darcey must’ve made an impression on Tom’s friend Roucelle because after meeting Darcey, Roucelle dyed her hair blonde because she loved Darcey’s hair so much. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/QjTT3nPwkl — TLC Network (@TLC) September 9, 2019

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.