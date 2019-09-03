Room 104 season season 3 release date: When does Room 104 come back on HBO in Fall 2019?

Room 104 is the fantasy anthology series on HBO surrounding the strange happenings in a motel room with the number 104. The series is returning for its third season and promises some more unique television misadventures.

Here is a look at the Room 104 season 3 release date and what you can expect from this season of the show.

What is release date of Room 104 season 3 premiere?

Room 104 premieres on Friday, Sept. 13, on HBO. The third season will consist of 12 episodes and comes from the minds of Jay and Mark Duplass.

Possibly, not ironically, this premiere is also on Friday the 13th.

Room 104 cast

Room 104 season 3 has an amazing all-star cast involved in the series.

Included in the cast are some big-name movie and television stars in Luke Wilson, Christine Woods, Sam Richardson, Robert Longstreet, Tony Plana, David Paymer, and many more.

Jay and Mark Duplass created and executive produces Room 104 while Sydney Fleischmann and Mel Eslyn also executive produce. Each episode has a different director.

Room 104 season 3 plot synopsis

As with the first two seasons, the stories in Room 104 are high fantasy and horror where anything and everything can happen and does.

Some highlights of the past two seasons include a brilliant musical episode starring Brian Tyree Henry, and an episode that took place in a never-ending nightmare starring Natalie Morales.

As with the first two seasons, the third season of Room 104 will all take place in the now famous Room 104 where characters pass through and take part in sometimes supernatural, but always bizarre circumstances.

The episodes all take different tones and no two share the same plot, characters, and some even move to a different time period. However, all the episodes are as brilliant and quirky as the Duplass brothers themselves.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Room 104 season 3 returns to HBO on Sept. 13.