Ronan Farrow, Ian Bremmer and Ross Douthat on Real Time with Bill Maher

On the next Real Time with Bill Maher, Bill welcomes some big-name guests who will discuss the news of the week, specifically the Trump-Macron meeting, the diplomacy problems the USA is having, the #metoo movement and perhaps the capture of the Golden State serial killer.

Journalist Ronan Farrow is the top-of-show interview guest and gave a bombshell interview on Good Morning America this past Wednesday where he revealed that presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton canceled an interview with him when she was made aware of his Harvey Weinstein scoop. Weinstein has donated huge amounts of cash to the Clinton Foundation as well as her presidential race coffers.

Farrow’s book, War on Peace: The End of Diplomacy and the Decline of American Influence, is a chronicle of what h describes as the decimation of the State Department. Every Secretary of State still alive was interviewed for his book. Except one.

He said: “Hillary Clinton had scheduled an interview while I was at the height of the Weinstein reporting, and her folks got in touch and said, ‘we hear you’re working on a big story,’ [they] sounded very concerned, and tried to cancel the interview.”

Columnist Ross Douthat is the mid-show interview guest and is a New York Times columnist who covers religion and politics, he also wrote To Change the Church: Pope Francis and the Future of Catholicism. A devout Catholic, Douthat is also a film critic for National Review and writes for The Wall Street Journal, GQand Slate.

The roundtable guests are real Time regular political scientist Ian Bremmer, MTV journalist Ana Marie Cox and conservative New York Post columnist John Podhoretz.

Of note and likely to be a hot discussion on Real Time will be over Bremmer’s book, Us vs. Them: The Failure of Globalism, which details the western democracy backlash to globalism. Bremmer believes the criticism of globalization, which he calls a failed ideology, is a correct assumption.

In an interview with The New Republic, Bremmer says the backlash seen in the USA and Europe will only get worse: “Although to be clear, globalism is working exceptionally well for the globalists. The populist backlash in the U.S. and across the entirety of Europe is a backlash to globalism, and it’s only set to intensify and expand beyond the U.S. and Europe over the coming years, making ‘us vs them’—the conflict between the winners and losers in this emerging world order—a fundamental challenge to the liberal democratic model.”

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Friday, Aril 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. live ET/tape-delayed PT on HBO.