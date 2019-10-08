Ronald and Tiffany from 90 Day Fiance are definitely getting a reaction on Instagram and Twitter — but there is a happy ending!

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Ronald and Tiffany said goodbye and it was a tearjerker for them and for their fans. And now, after watching the saddest of all goodbyes between Ronald and his “boy” Daniel, many 90 Day Fiance fans want to know if the family has been reunited. This is after Tiffany decided that it would be better to give birth in the U.S. Fans also want to know whether Ronald was able to stay on the straight and narrow.

The great news is that Tiffany’s return to the U.S. meant for a much safer birth experience. She may have done it herself with Ronald back in South Africa, but on July 3, the 90 Day Fiance couple welcomed their daughter, Carley Rose.

“Carley’s arrival into this world was a mother’s biggest sacrifice, the giving-birth part,” Tiffany told People just days after giving birth. “But she was worth every contraction, every cry, all of it!”

When Tiffany and Daniel boarded that plane back to the U.S., it was a really emotional moment. And while Tiffany was doing exactly what many The Other Way viewers thought she should, that didn’t make it any less sad. Even Tiffany shared with fans on Instagram that she cried as she boarded the plane on the latest episode.

On Twitter, 90 Day Fiance fans weren’t holding up any better. Some were even angry at Tiffany for deciding to head back home.

Tiffany is low down for ripping this boy away from his new dad! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/bRV9mhy4Fy — Problematic Bae (@LuversRoc) October 8, 2019

Ok watching Ronald say goodbye to Daniel and Tiffany was almost more than my heart can take. I am a damn blubbering mess over here #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway — Reality Check (@helloreality21) October 8, 2019

It’s going to be tough for everybody with Tiffany and the kids in the U.S. and Ronald back in South Africa. He even admitted that this wasn’t what he ever wanted. He thought he’d be raising a family in his country, not hers.

Now we know there was even more to the sacrifice than just giving birth. And while it’s great news that Tiffany had a smooth delivery and that Carley is healthy and thriving, the even better news is that Ronald did get a chance to met her in person.

On September 25, Tiffany posted a picture of herself, Daniel, and Carley Rose at the airport with luggage. Then, two days later, Ronald posted a picture of himself with Tiffany, Daniel, and their brand new baby girl. Ever since, Ronald has been updating Instagram with family photos with the most recent one making it clear that he’s “loving the time with” his family.

And while it’s not clear if Tiffany, Daniel, and Carley are just visiting or if they’ll be staying for a while, it’s great that Ronald has been able to bond with his new baby girl and spend some time with Daniel, who clearly missed him a lot.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.