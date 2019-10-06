Rohan Oza returns to Shark Tank as the marketing manager turned venture capitalist continues to build his net worth

Rohan Oza is returning for the next episode of Shark Tank in search of more great companies to invest in. This isn’t his first time on the ABC show. In fact, he was a guest shark just last season.

Those presenting tonight on Shark Tank should be thrilled to have Oza sitting with the other sharks. After all, he’s been highly successful when it comes to taking businesses to the next level.

As Monsters & Critics reported when he was on Shark Tank back in December 2018, Rohan Oza made a name for himself and made a lot of very famous friends while working for Coca Cola as a partner and chief marketing officer.

He’s the guy who increased Sprite’s profile by pairing the beverage up with popular musicians and NBA players.

After six years of making his mark at Coca Cola, he moved on to Glacéau and by the time he was done working there, the company had been sold to Coca Cola for $4.2 billion.

Prior to his work for Coca Cola, Rohan Oza worked for Mars’ M&Ms as a manufacturing manager when he was just 20 years old. It didn’t take long for him to get his first promotion, becoming the youngest manager ever for the Snickers brand.

Now, Rohan Oza works as a venture capitalist, lending his wealth and his knowledge in an effort to help small brands to grow. That makes him the perfect match for Shark Tank, where entrepreneurs are making their pitch in hopes of someone just like Oza to buy into what they are selling for a percentage ownership of their business.

With Oza’s experience in the beverage business, there’s no telling which businesses being presented in Season 11, Episode 2 that he may want to bite on.

After all, we’ll be seeing Face Yoga with Koko, Amber Leong will be presenting her light therapy business Circadian Optics, portable oxygen in a can with a company called Boost Oxygen and a vegan food delivery company called Atlas Monroe.

With an estimated net worth of roughly $200 million, Rohan Oza knows how to invest his money wisely.

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 9/8c on ABC.