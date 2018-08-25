Rodrigo Alves gets kicked out of the Celebrity Big Brother house

More than 1,000 viewers complained about Rodrigo Alves and the shocking things he said while in the Celebrity Big Brother house and now, he has been removed. The “Human Ken Doll” was warned about using the n-word in the Big Brother house, but it seems that he didn’t heed that warning because now, he’s headed home.

It’s not entirely clear yet what Rodrigo did on the Celebrity Big Brother set that warranted his premature trip out of the house. He was warned by Channel 5 that a “further incident” would get him removed but no one knows yet what that incident was.

Channel 5 did make the announcement that Rodrigo Alves had been removed, though. They made the announcement via Instagram, letting fans know that Alves would not be returning as seen below.

After a further incident, Rodrigo has been removed from the Big Brother House and will not be returning. #CBB pic.twitter.com/UEI6MYcNC1 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 25, 2018

After his initial use of the n-word, many Celebrity Big Brother viewers expressed outrage that he was even warned and allowed to stay in the game. They thought he should have been removed immediately, as some offenses shouldn’t require a warning.

At this time, Channel 5 has not commented further on the removal of Rodrigo Alves from the Celebrity Big Brother house. It was reported that the series lost a sponsor over the n-word drama that started with the Brazilian television personality.

On the other hand, Alves has spoken out and he says he was not fired from Celebrity Big Brother. Instead, he told The Sun that he chose to remove himself from the program.

“The experience in the house was amazing but enough for me,” Rodrigo said. “I was not coping very well to be without my mobile phone and not being in contact with my family and friends. After Natalie left I felt very upset because she was the life and soul in the house and got very much misunderstood.

“All I wanted out of the show was to have fun and to show to the UK that I’m a nice and fun person,” he continued before concluding, “I’m no longer interested in the show or anything to do with it. Simply because it wasn’t for me.”