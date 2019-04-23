Rod Demery’s Murder Chose Me exclusive, crossing paths with a criminal once again

Fans of the true crime genre have a reason to celebrate, as Investigation Discovery (ID) has sent Monsters and Critics a special sneak peek ahead of their big announcement that season three is a go.

Shreveport, Louisiana detective Rod Demery is back and his beat is one filled with incredible stories and encounters.

Investigation Discovery’s Demery reflects on murder cases that deeply affected him, with over 14 years of case files to use as source material.

Who is Rod Demery?

Demery’s own backstory informs this series. He spoke at length to Monsters and Critics at last year’s ID CON in New York and shared how he became a homicide detective and eventually the true crime reality TV star that he is today.

His demeanor belies the turmoil that rocked his world as a child. He was only three-years-old when his mother was murdered. But that tragedy was followed by another when his brother committed murder as a young man in his twenties.

His tenure as a homicide detective was where he felt his true calling

The opposite ends of loss — both death and incarceration of a loved one — makes Demery an astute judge of character and sorter of clues in some of the most brutal cases in the Bayou State.

He is defined by empathy and fans of the series know that little to nothing gets past him. He hears and sees things others miss.

What will season 3 be about?

In the season three premiere, “a hardworking family man is gunned down while doing a favor for a friend.”

He will look to comfort Sirdarien Jackson’s family with the truth, but obstacles abound as he sifts through lies and must break down the walls of a fearful community.

As he gets near a resolution, Demery is confronted with a name from past case files with a long offender’s record, which our exclusive clip reveals. It also will reveal an all-too-familiar tragedy.

Demery continues his work of helping families victimized by murder find justice and get the same resolution he found.

According to ID: “When more blood is spilled, Demery is pushed to his breaking point to make sense of a community he thought he knew.”

From Investigation Discovery:

In his 14 years with the violent crimes unit, Demery solved or assisted in more than 250 homicide cases – and earned an unprecedented 100% confession and solve rate in the more than 60 cases on which he was the lead detective. Demery’s impressive clearance rate, coupled with his fierce determination and no-holds-barred approach to get a confession, made him a legend in the department. Demery retired from the Shreveport Police Department in March 2016 and is a proud Navy veteran who recently relocated to Atlanta.

He is also a proponent of criminal reform and knows first-hand that good people can make mistakes, pay the price and reenter society.

This ethos of his is growing throughout the country as the public wants to see meaningful sentencing reform and laws allowing returning citizens to participate in voting and “banning the box” on employment applications.

Today, Demery can be found in the District Attorney’s office in Caddo Parish, in Shreveport, LA. This is where he reviews homicide cases in advance of prosecution.

He is also active in community outreach, victim’s assistance, and domestic violence advocacy work.

The series is back with 10 all-new episodes.

Murder Chose Me season 3 premieres on Thursday, May 2 at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery