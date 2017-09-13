Rocky Dakota from Below Deck: What has she been doing since leaving the show?

With the super-green crew causing problems for Kate Chastain on the latest season of Below Deck — fans have been questioning whether she’d like to have Raquel ‘Rocky’ Dakota back.

Kate and Rocky famously had a, well…rocky relationship during Season 3 of the Bravo show in 2015.

Kate was Chief Stew at the time, like she has been ever since her first appearance in Season 2, while Rocky was third stew.

After this season’s premiere, Kate was asked on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen whether Rocky now seemed like her “dream crew”.

She said: “No. Let’s not get crazy. Rocky is very entertaining, but, um…these stewardesses are not ideal, but Rocky is a whole other bag of crazy!”

Rocky said after leaving the show that she had started a life of travelling while occasionally taking on chef and stewardess jobs on boats out of Florida.

In December last year she moved to live in Oahu, Hawaii. She previously studied a BA in History at the University of Hawaii at Manoa from 2006 to 2010.

Tragically, Rocky lost her little sister, stand-up paddle board champion Sophia Tiare Bartlow, in a car accident January.

The former Below Deck star revealed the heartbreaking news in a string of emotional posts on her Instagram.

RIP my everything beautiful little sister… I'm out of words – I love you 8/28/90 – 1/29/17 "Rain Love" @sophiatiare A post shared by r o c k y – 🌎💙💜💖💛💚 (@raqueldakota) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:14am PST

In happier news, Rocky also has a new man in her life — and could he be the one?

The pair just celebrated one year together, and Rocky posted a video of him on Twitter this week with the caption: “One year of 💛.”

one year of 💛 A post shared by r o c k y – 🌎💙💜💖💛💚 (@raqueldakota) on Sep 10, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

In another post of the couple together, she described him as “my rock, my king”.

my light, my rock, my king ~ 💘 A post shared by r o c k y – 🌎💙💜💖💛💚 (@raqueldakota) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

Season 5 of Below Deck aired its second episode last night. The season saw Kate, Nico Scholly and Captain Lee Rosbach return to the show — but all the rest of the crew are new, including some very inexperienced members.

Some fans have questioned whether producers brought in such a green crew to spice up the drama.

Do you think Kate could benefit from having Rocky back rather than her green crew? Let us know in the comments below.

Below Deck airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.