Rocco from Born This Way: Everything you need to know

The latest season of A&E’s Emmy-winning series Born This Way premieres tonight and one of the newest stars is a toddler named Rocco, who has Down syndrome.

In tonight’s premiere, Rocco acts as the ring bearer at Angel and Cristina’s wedding. The adorable 3-year-old son of Chris Keller and Amy Amaradio has captured hearts and new fans in his day to day doings.

The Laguna Beach, California family were apprehensive at first to see if Rocco was a good fit for the show. But in an emotional interview with the Orange County Register, his mum Amy Amaradio watched the series and had a change of heart.

She said: “I think I cried the entire episode because it just hit so many emotions for me as a mom who has a son with Down syndrome…I was happy, sad, all those emotions. And I realized after that first episode, this is a good, good show. It’s not exploiting these young adults, it’s just raising awareness and showing that people with Down syndrome can do whatever they put their hearts and minds to.”

In tonight’s anticipated wedding of two cast members, Angel and Cristina, emotions run high as this episode follows the couple in the days leading up to their wedding.

It is a no-miss momentous event that they celebrated with their families and, of course, the entire Born This Way cast.

This wedding especially means so very much, as the families of people often fears for the future happiness of people with Down syndrome, and having a partner to face everything life has coming makes the journey all the sweeter, for anyone. No parent wants their child to face life alone.

This wedding also gives hope to the entire Down’s syndrome community that there is no dream that is out of reach and nothing they cannot participate and experience for themselves.

The groundbreaking series provides an unvarnished and honest look at a diverse group of young men and women with Down syndrome. They pursue dreams like anyone, from weddings to college, and have strong families who love and support them regardless of the obstacles they were handed in life.

On the series, friendships, romantic relationships, and work are shown for this group who are defying society’s expectations. The series has lent a voice to the parents of children with Down’s syndrome, offering a support group, in essence, to connect other families of similar children so they know there is much joy in raising a child with challenges to exceed expectations and live independent lives.

It’s not easy to face any challenges with a child’s health or developmental well being. But having a community of people who have walked in your shoes and are there to support is invaluable.

In the new season, Cristina and Angel will hash over the details for their upcoming wedding as their parents express some concerns for future plans.

Also, Rachel and Megan look to take their own leap and move into their own place together breaking away from their parents.

This season you will see John and Steven study for their driver’s licenses, while Elena enters a more serious relationship. And Sean, too, has a new girlfriend and his burgeoning business is occupying more of his time.

Tune in to see Rocco melt everyone’s heart as he brings the ring to the wedding couple tonight!

Born This Way airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on A&E.