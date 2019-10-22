Real Housewives of Potomac star, Robyn Dixon allegedly owes the IRS almost $90k in back taxes. Bossip reports that the IRS has filed liens and that the reality star and real estate developer owes nearly $90,000 in back taxes for some of her reality show income. The liens state that Robyn failed to pay taxes from 2015 through 2017.

The IRS says that from 2015, Robyn owes $4057, from 2016, she owes $34,030, and from 2017, she owes $48,377.

M&C looked the case up and the judgment was filed on October 16th, 2019, by the Circuit Court of Maryland for $86,465.17.

A tax lien is a claim against your property when you owe the government a tax debt. It’s a publically filed document that lets other creditors see that the government has a claim on your assets, typically property.

Robyn has seen her fair share of financial problems. In 2013, Robyn and her husband Juan Dixon filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy. The Dixon’s trusted a friend to invest their money and claimed they were robbed instead. The friend later committed suicide. Robyn spoke about the situation on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

When asked about why she chose to discuss the experience on the show, Robyn said, “… hearing the ladies talk about their pain triggered a really bad memory for me that I felt compelled to discuss. The pain and hurt that I felt in 2012 was beyond any other hurt that I have ever felt.” She continued, “And although the loss of money really created huge problems for us, it was the evil lies and deception that hurt the most. On top of the devastation from the loss of money and the loss of a friendship (he was even a groomsman in our wedding), I experienced the shock of my life when that same friend took his own life in order to avoid the consequences of his actions.”

In 2015, Robyn and Juan’s 3,800-square foot house was foreclosed on. The home was purchased in 2002.

After the foreclosure, Robyn moved to a two-bedroom townhouse outside of Baltimore, in Hanover, Maryland. She had the Bravo cameras there to see her new space.

As of yesterday, Robyn has not responded to the lien.

The Real Housewives of Potomac premiered in 2016.