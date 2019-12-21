Robert Springs answers even more questions about Bryson’s mom, doesn’t expect her back in son’s life

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Robert Springs has been very open with 90 Day Fiance fans about the whereabouts of Bryson’s mom, but the questions keep coming.

On Friday night, Robert hosted another question and answer session on Instagram, and again, questions about Bryson’s mom came flooding in. Robert was patient enough to answer many of them, telling those who follow him once again that he does not know where Bryson’s mom is or what she is doing.

It seems that 90 Day Fiance viewers are really curious about what happened with Bryson’s mom. After all, many can’t fathom just moving away and leaving a child with their other parent without having contact or at least trying to have a relationship.

But that’s exactly what Robert has been saying, and now, we know that Bryson’s mom was in his life at some point, at least for a short time. It turns out that Bryson’s mom is said to have left when he was just one and a half years old.

Even though Robert has confirmed in the past that Bryson’s mom is not in jail, there were still suggestions that she could be incarcerated. Fans still can’t seem to wrap their heads around the situation.

But Robert responded, saying, “She’s a free woman.” Then, Robert explained that he hasn’t changed his phone number in years, so if Bryson’s mom wanted to get ahold of him, she shouldn’t have any trouble doing just that.

Robert also opened up about whether or not he thought Bryson’s mom might pop back up after watching them in action on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance.

While he didn’t answer the question in words, the gif of a man shaking his head no is all the answer we need.

Maybe, at some point, Bryson’s mom will pop up and answer questions about where she’s been and why she walked out of Bryson’s life. Robert clearly doesn’t think it will happen.