Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics on AMC is a love letter to ink

Tonight sees the premiere Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics on AMC — a wonderfully comprehensive look at comics and the stories in them that went on to inspire countless TV series and films.

The series shines an exhaustive spotlight on the people who made our favorite two-dimensional superheroes and villains jump off the page, and the events that have shaped the world of comic books.

In first-person narration, The Walking Dead creator Kirkman, who acts as our tour guide, spins anecdotes about the industry’s most amazing behind-the-scenes creatives. We learn how stories have changed and how characters were nurtured and shaped to fit the times they lived in.

The riveting six-part docuseries dives deeply into unheard and lesser-known tales from the likes of Stan Lee, Patty Jenkins, Lynda Carter, Kevin Smith, Famke Janssen, J.K. Simmons, Michelle Rodriguez, and Todd McFarlane, and many more.

Make no mistake, Kirkman loves all these stories, and dutifully chronicles them with enthusiastic glee. His love for the world of comics knows no bounds — and it shows. Fans of the genre will be immersed in a universe of amazing tales that drive vast swathes of pop culture in film and television today.

Kirkman said: “Being able to explore the nooks and crannies of this world has allowed me to find out secrets even I didn’t know. It’s been a pleasure putting this series together, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be able to finally share it with the world.”

Sunday is already a crowded field for good TV, but this is more than worth putting on your watch list.

The premiere of Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics is a two-night event on AMC starting tonight, Sunday, November 12 at 11/10c, followed by a second episode on Monday, November 13, at 10/9c. The show then airs Mondays at 10/9c in coming weeks.