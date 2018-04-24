Robert Costello was shot dead and his friend kidnapped – Lt. Joe Kenda helped solve the case

Robert Costello was murdered and his friend kidnapped the night before Halloween, Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda is on the case.

Costello, 18, was shot dead at local construction site on the night of October 30 and died at the scene. His friend, 17-year-old Danny Barela, was kidnapped, then shot in the head and his body dumped by the side of the road.

Remarkably Barela survived and was able to crawl to a house and raise the alarm.

When police began investigating the case they soon realised it was linked to Costello’s plea deal over a schoolteacher’s car that he stole. As part of the deal he pleaded guilty to taking the vehicle and agreed to testify against 18-year-old Jose Fernandezes Jr.

Fernandezes Jr and his father, 47-year-old Jose Fernandez Sr, decided to take things into their own hands in order to prevent Costella testifying. Police charged the father with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. His son was charged with various related crimes including attempted first-degree murder.

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda – Bad Moon Rising airs at 4:00 PM on Investigation Discovery.