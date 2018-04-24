Monsters and Critics

Robert Costello was shot dead and his friend kidnapped – Lt. Joe Kenda helped solve the case

Lt. Joe Kenda seenin promo shot
Lt. Joe Kenda explains how Robert Costello’s killers were caught

Robert Costello was murdered and his friend kidnapped the night before Halloween, Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda is on the case.

Costello, 18, was shot dead at local construction site on the night of October 30 and died at the scene. His friend, 17-year-old Danny Barela, was kidnapped, then shot in the head and his body dumped by the side of the road.

Remarkably Barela survived and was able to crawl to a house and raise the alarm.

When police began investigating the case they soon realised it was linked to Costello’s plea deal over a schoolteacher’s car that he stole. As part of the deal he pleaded guilty to taking the vehicle and agreed to testify against 18-year-old Jose Fernandezes Jr.

Fernandezes Jr and his father, 47-year-old Jose Fernandez Sr, decided to take things into their own hands in order to prevent Costella testifying. Police charged the father with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. His son was charged with various related crimes including attempted first-degree murder.

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda – Bad Moon Rising airs at 4:00 PM on Investigation Discovery.

