Robert and Anny on 90 Day Fiance: Engaged after 8 hours but will they last?

Robert is 41 years old and lives in Winter Park, Florida. Anny is just 30 years old and lives in the Dominican Republic. When Robert and Anny first met in person, he asked her to marry him after just eight hours.

Now they are starring on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance and viewers will get to see if this romance will make it.

According to Robert, he and Anny initially met on Facebook through mutual friends. Chatting on Facebook quickly turned to video chats.

It didn’t take long before Robert knew he had to meet Anny in person so he booked a cruise that made a stop in the Dominican Republic. When he got there, he and Anny spent the day together.

Though they only got eight hours together, Robert says it was “the best eight hours of my life.” He decided that he wanted to spend his life with Anny and even though he didn’t have a ring, Robert asked Anny to marry him.

Now, Anny is headed to Florida to make a life with Robert and his son. The two have 90 days to tie the knot or her K-1 Visa will expire. The clock is ticking and cameras are rolling as the pair will really get to know each other when they can spend more than one day together.

As Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance begins, Robert is waiting for Anny to arrive in Florida so they can start their life together. But will it be the fairytale that Robert seems to think it will be?

After all, Robert has a son that Anny still hasn’t met face to face. He’s expecting her to step right into a stepmother role right away, something we’ve seen backfire before.

Will Robert and Anny last past their season on 90 Day Fiance? Tune in and found out more about this pair as they debut on Season 7.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.