Rob Gronkowski helps brother Chris pitch ‘Ice Shaker’ sports bottle on Shark Tank

New Englands Patriots star Rob Gronkowski helps brother Chris pitch his insulated “Ice Shaker” sports bottle on Shark Tank this week.

Former Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts fullback Chris invented the insulated bottle after his career ended back in 2013.

On Shark Tank, he is joined by Rob and the other Gronk brothers to try and seek investment to grow the business. He came up with the idea for the Ice Shaker after getting fed up with plastic shaker bottles when he was going to the gym.

He would find ice he put in always melted by the time he got there and the cup holder in his vehicle would always be full of condensation when he took it out due to the temperature difference.

What he wanted was a shaker that would insulate his drinks to keep them cold, that had an easy-to-open pop-top lid like plastic shakers do, and was something that didn’t look out of place when not in the gym.

When he couldn’t find what he was looking for, he started Ice Shaker. He used kitchen-grade stainless steel to make it as he used to find other bottles would start to permanently smell if you occasionally forgot to clean them when they had held a protein shake.

He also insulated it with a vacuum-insulated double wall, which can hold ice for 30 hours in 75 degrees without any condensation forming on the exterior of the bottle.

Add to that a leak-proof pop-top BPA-free lid and his idea was complete. The classic Ice Shaker currently costs $25 while the new-and-improved second-generation version costs $29.99.

However, as Shark Tank goes to air there’s currently also an offer of a 10% discount and free shipping on orders over $75 if you sign up for the Ice Shaker email newsletter on the site.

This week’s Shark Tank features baseball legend Alex Rodriguez as the guest investor.

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 9/8c on ABC.