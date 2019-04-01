Kelly Clarkson didn’t prepare herself for what her team members would bring to the stage during the battle rounds on this week’s episode of The Voice.

Presley Tennant and Rizzi Myers shocked judges with their strong pop performance, leaving judges impressed by 16-year-old Tennant as well as the more seasoned Rizzi Myers.

Whataya Want From Me performance

The Adam Lambert song Whataya Want From Me showcased both Tennant and Myers’ strong voices, offering a performance for the ages.

Kelly Clarkson had a very difficult decision ahead of her. She chose two very powerful singers to compete against each other for these battle rounds and had a hard time deciding which one would be the best for Team Clarkson.

Clarkson ultimately chose to keep Presley Tennant on her team. The teenager impressed Clarkson as well as the other judges with her strength and talent during this battle round performance.

Rizzi Myers impressed the judges thoroughly but had more experience than Tennant. Clarkson is definitely looking for a young new face to add to her team in order to bring home the gold.

As far as the other judges are concerned, it looks like Clarkson made the right choice with Tennant.

Presley Tennant’s impressive performances

Presley Tennant first impressed Kelly Clarkson when she performed Demi Lovato’s Stone Cold during the blind auditions.

Presley’s voice strength for someone of her age is what impresses judges the most. It is hard to find a 16-year-old with as much strength and range as Presley Tennant, and there was no way the judges were going to let her slip away.

Kelly Clarkson was very impressed by the strong performance of such a strong song. Demi Lovato is not a weak singer, but Presley Tennant gave her a run for her money.

Although Rizzi Myers wasn’t stolen to continue on with another judge, it looked like she and Presley Tennant had a lot of fun performing tonight. Many fans are hoping this won’t be the last time these two meet and perform together.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.