Rick and Morty Season 4 release update: New episodes confirmed and everything we know

Rick and Morty Season 3 ended in October 2017 and the series has boosted its fan base via word of mouth, reruns, and Netflix attracting a broader viewership. We are approaching 16 months without any official release date for a Season 4 of Morty Smith and Rick Sanchez’s adventures.

The co-creator of Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland, gave fans an update on new episodes. In a viral tweet, Roiland revealed that the Rick and Morty Season 4 episodes “are feeling preeeetty great.”

The new Rick and Morty episodes are feeling preeeetty great — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) March 16, 2019

As previously reported, Adult Swim ordered 70 episodes of Rick and Morty for an unspecified number of seasons. With 31 episodes released thus far over three seasons, this potentially gives the producers the license to increase the number of episodes per season.

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon previously set a goal of 14 episodes for Season 3 but fell short. With a 70-episode order from Adult Swim, the series could potentially have another five 14-episode seasons.

When is Rick and Morty Season 4 coming out?

Justin Roiland’s optimistic tweet doesn’t tell us much about the Season 4 release date. A July 2019 premiere is possible but unlikely as we haven’t reached the two-year hiatus between Season 2 and 3. The fourth season will likely be 14 episodes and will take longer to produce.

A background artist Amanda Wong confirmed that she is working on the fourth season.

I guess now is a good time as any to announce that I've been working on Rick and Morty season 4! pic.twitter.com/an8SYvbSB5 — Amanda Wong (@amandawtwong) March 11, 2019

More tweets from the production team confirm that drawing and animating is well on the way.

And we're animating it! 💪🏻⚙️ — ET!ENNE AU3RY (@aubryet) March 16, 2019

Mr. Poopybutthole said Season 4 wouldn’t be out for “a really long time” in the Season 3 post-credits scene. A writer for the Adult Swim series predicted back in January last year that Season 4 will likely premiere in late 2019.

In the meantime, fans may get another April Fools’ surprise next week, such as a mini-episode, outtakes or a trailer.

In December 2018, Justin went on the H3H3 podcast and revealed that Rick and Morty Season 4 episodes were ready for color animation. Therefore, they would have been shipped for animatics by now which means that several episodes are complete.

What to expect in Season 4 of Rick and Morty?

Season 4 of Rick and Morty will focus on the stable Smith family as they were in the first two seasons. Rick is forced to accept that the Smith’s family will be a lot less influenced by Rick as Morty will continue to resist and Jerry returns back to work on his marriage.

The Citadel of Ricks and Evil Morty will likely return as a formidable threat to Rick Sanchez and the Smith Family.

Fans of Rick and Morty should expect a teaser trailer or announcement next month.

Rick and Morty Seasons 1-3 are currently available on Netflix or Hulu depending on your location.