Rick and Morty creator calls Game of Thrones fans ungrateful

When Game of Thrones ended, lots of fans swept to social media to complain. Many called it the worst season ever and the worst finale in television history. However, Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon, who also created the fan-favorite Community, had different thoughts.

Dan Harmon called the fans “too cynical and ungrateful.”

According to Harmon in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, it was hard to wrap up a show that had built up such a massive story. While many fans were not happy with Daenerys Targaryen’s dark turn, it was something foreshadowed since the start of the series.

“As a showrunner, I was amazed at the amount they were able to accomplish — especially given the meta-reality of having run out of books to adapt,” Harmon said.

He also pointed out that one of his favorite moments was watching The Hound and The Mountain battle on the stairs, and he felt that was great. He also said that he understood the Daenerys turn disappointing fans, but that is when he dropped his bomb.

“I’m not going to say fans are too cynical and ungrateful, but I guess I did just say that,” Harmon finished.

As Harmon believes, the problem was not the Game of Thrones finale, but the fans themselves.

To be fair, his Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland was also satisfied but echoed one of the biggest complaints from Game of Thrones fans. He felt it moved too fast to the end.

“I just selfishly wanted more episodes. I wanted to get to those plot points at a slower pace,” Roiland said. “I didn’t want it to end either. I wished it was stepped out over three more seasons or three or four more episodes.”

For Rick and Morty fans, there is good news as well. While the show has only had three seasons in the past seven years, there is a lot more coming fast.

In November, Rick and Morty season 4 premieres on Adult Swim and both Harmon and Roiland said that new episodes will come at a rapid pace from here out.