Richard Rawlings shows how to make a quick $100,000 with 1965 Shelby Mustang on Fast N’ Loud

Richard Rawlings shows how to make a quick $100,000 on this week’s Fast N’ Loud — on the 1965 Shelby Mustang GT350 he picked up in the premiere with a frozen engine.

Despite buying it for $300,000, the Gas Monkey Garage founder manages to make a deal to shift it for $400,000.

How does he do it? If anyone knows anything about selling cars it’s Rawlings, and his tactic on this deal is to go in super high — at $600,000, double the price he bought it for. He knows that if it was working it could fetch around $500,000.

The buyer laughs off the sky-high price, and after a quick phonecall to Dennis they agree to go in with a second price of $450,000, and then to sell it for $400,000 if the buyer doesn’t go for that.

After refusing the $450,000 offer, the buyer does what’s expected and goes in for $400,000, making Rawlings and Gas Monkey a neat $100,000 profit for very little work!

1965 Shelby GT 350 VIN: SFM5SXXXS = ShelbyF = FordM = Mustang 5 = Model Year 1965 S = Street XXX = Production Number Posted by Fast N' Loud on Wednesday, October 18, 2017

This week’s Fast N’ Loud also sees the crew rushing to finish their first big build without Aaron Kaufman — the 1973 Chevy P30 Step Van. We told last week how “Bearded Wonder” Kaufman is set to appear in a new show on Discovery next year called Shifting Gears.

Fast N’ Loud airs Mondays at 9/8c.