Richard Branson clashes with Mark Cuban in shocking way on Shark Tank premiere

Richard Branson vents his frustration at Mark Cuban “in a shocking way” in the Season 9 premiere of Shark Tank tonight.

The Virgin founder joins millionaire marketer Rohan Oza, behind Vitaminwater, Smartwater and Bai, as a guest Shark on the two-hour special episode.

Branson appears in the first hour, while Oza appears in the second hour. The other Sharks that feature are Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John and Robert Herjavec.

Our first guest Shark needs no introduction, Richard Branson joins the tank in tomorrow's season premiere of #SharkTank at 8|7c on ABC! Posted by Shark Tank on Saturday, September 30, 2017

They call him the 'brandfather,' discover how Rohan Oza made his way to the Tank before tomorrow's season premiere at 8|7c on ABC! Posted by Shark Tank on Saturday, September 30, 2017

ABC said of the first episode that things “get fiery” after Branson “vents his frustration with Mark Cuban in a shocking, never-before-seen way.”

Inventors and founders in the episode include an 11-year-old you uses old skateboard decks to fit inside lockers and backpacks, a husband and wife who make special camping gear, a meditation app and — right up adventurous Branson’s street — an aerial sports ‘human flight experience’.

The second episode features emergency survival kits, a snack business inspired by a rare illness, wireless and throwable microphones for kids and an app for navigating big airports.

The two-hour season premiere of Shark Tank airs tonight at 8/7c on ABC.