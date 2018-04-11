Richard Arenas murder profiled: Killer Judier Dixon ‘shot wrong person’

Family man Richard Arenas was working on a vehicle in his driveway when a man walked up to him and shot him three times in the head in broad daylight.

But the 46-year-old grandfather, who had been working on his friend’s car with his nephew, was not the intended target, police later said.

The killer, 20-year-old Judier Dixon, instead gunned him down by mistake, before fleeing the scene in Providence, RI.

He was traced after the gun he used and clothes he was wearing were found, and were linked to him by DNA.

However, police said that detectives believed Arenas was murdered by mistake.

Providence Deputy Police Chief Thomas F. Oates III said: “The victim was not the intended target.”

Dixon fled to Alabama, but was later captured. He pleaded guilty in a plea agreement to murdering Arenas in June 2013 as well shooting another man, Amaury Santos, in May 2012. Santos survived.

Dixon was sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 20 years for the two crimes.

The killing features on a new episode of Investigation Discovery series See No Evil.

The episode description reads: “On June 12th 2013, family man Richard Arenas is gunned down in broad daylight in the driveway of his suburban home.

“With no apparent motive or witnesses… can investigators track down this cold-hearted killer on CCTV?”

See No Evil airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.