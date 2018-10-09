Rhylee Gerber on Below Deck: Season 6 likes big fish and rough waters

Rhylee Gerber, one of the new deckhands on Below Deck: Season 6, likes big fish and she cannot lie!

Rhylee’s fish obsession comes naturally as she’s an Alaska native, something she proudly showcases on her Instagram (along with the many weird fish she cradles!).

But apart from catching enormous and varied fish, what else is there to know about the 33-year-old?

Rhylee is a go-getter and not afraid to make waves, which has many wondering if she’s the unlucky crew member who is fired on Below Deck this season.

In the trailer, Rhylee seems to clash with pretty much everyone, including Kate Chastain who is the head of the interior crew, so she’s a good candidate to be given the heave ho — although this is still to be confirmed.

Rhylee has been described as “a force to be reckoned with”, something she’s proven by her quick ascent up the professional ladder.

Within her home state Rhylee spent several years working aboard charter fishing vessels but quickly moved up, becoming a captain in 2015.

She currently is the co-captain of a 36-foot aluminum catamaran, and has skill in navigating rough waters plus gale-force winds at freezing temps.

Adding to her sea cred, Rhylee’s prowess as a fisherwoman is well-documented, and she’s participated in local tournaments in addition to fishing recreationally in the waters off Panama, Nicaragua, and Mexico.

But being aboard the M/Y Seanna superyacht on Below Deck is a first for the feisty redhead. Sailing the crystalline waters of Tahiti isn’t exactly the same as hunkering down in a white-knuckle fight against choppy seas!

And choppy seas is something that Rhylee apparently thrives on. According to reports, Rhylee was arrested on January 23 in Harris County, Texas, on a charge of criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor.

The charge was said to have been dismissed in February after a repentant Rhylee finished 12 hours of community service as well as a decision-making class.

It sounds like Rhylee is a tough cookie, but she learned her lesson. Be sure to check out whether or not Rhylee is the one to be fired as Season 6 of Below Deck unfolds!

Below Deck airs on Tuesday nights on Bravo at 9/8c.