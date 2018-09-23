RHONY stars Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan rebuilding their friendship

Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan used to be the best of friends before they filmed The Real Housewives of New York. In fact, they often talk about how they have been friends for decades.

But even the strongest of friendships will see some cracks along the way and back in April, things hit a wall on the show.

On The Real Housewives of New York, Sonja revealed that she and Ramona were done, telling viewers, “I’m done. I’ve benched her before, and it didn’t work. I always take her back. This is the kiss of death. Hasta la vista!”

Morgan was furious with Singer because she didn’t feel that Ramona was standing up for her during a fight with Dorinda Medley.

Dorinda thought Sonja was wrong comparing her divorce to Dorinda losing her husband to liver failure back in 2011. While Medley claims she lost unwillingly, Sonja divorced her husband after rumored infidelity.

But it seems that Sonja Morgan has been able to put their differences aside, as she hung out with Ramona in Southhampton this past week.

One can hope that the two of them talked things through this summer and pinpointed how they can move forward as friends. Ramona and Sonja have always been a power duo in terms of friendships on the show and fans would love to see them reunite.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently filming the next season, which is expected to return to Bravo in spring 2019.