RHONY star Barbara Kavovit reportedly fighting to keep her mansion from foreclosure

Barbara Kavovit has featured her Hamptons home on The Real Housewives of New York this season when she hosted a clam bake party. At the time, she revealed that she was a proud business owner and had built her success on her own after her divorce.

However, according to a new report from The Blast, it sounds like Barbara is trying to save her home from foreclosure. Court documents reportedly reveal that Kavovit and Deutsche Bank National are working together and “engaging in good faith settlement discussions.”

She’s been engaged in a $2.4 million battle and both parties believe they can settle the drama outside of the courts and without a judge’s help. Deutsche Bank National sued her last year for failing to make mortgage payments. At the time, they wanted to foreclose on the home.

It was reportedly Barbara’s father and Barbara who took out the loan in 2006 for the $2.4 million home in Wainscott, New York. But after he passed away in 2013, the debt fell on Barbara.

She was due to pay on the loan on April 1, 2015, but failed to do so. The mortgage was reportedly more than $2.4 million.

While the bank wanted the home and wanted Barbara to pay them back, she argued that the bank didn’t inform her of their plans to sue. She also argued that because of her previous bankruptcy, the deed was transferred to her father three years before his death.

