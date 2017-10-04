RHONJ Season 8 premieres as Teresa Giudice struggles with loss of her mom and Danielle Staub is back

This week on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it’s Season 8 and as ever you can expect plenty of drama from the women of New Jersey as Danielle Staub returns and Teresa Giudice deals with all that life throws at her.

In this season premiere episode Teresa is really struggling to cope with her mom passing away. It is at times like this you really need your partner to support you, but unfortunately for Teresa Joe is still locked up in prison.

To try and cheers her up and give her a break, her friends setup a weekend break to Boca Raton. Hopefully the trip will be drama free and Teresa can gather her thoughts and get some time just to relax and process all that has happened.

Giudice is also promoting her memoir at the moment and particularly interesting are the parts about her time in prison. Standing Strong was published this week and features some very candid descriptions of her marriage, time in prison and how she copes with the stress.

This season you can expect plenty of sass and excitement as Danielle Staub, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice return to put New Jersey on the map again for another year!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9:00 PM on Bravo.