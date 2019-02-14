RHONJ reunion trailer: What the preview shows

The preview for the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion looks dramatic. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey finale aired on Bravo last night, wrapping up Season 9 of the popular reality show. As with every Real Housewives franchise, a reunion special will follow.

This year, a three-part reunion special will air, starting next Wednesday on Bravo at 9/8c. During the finale last night, Bravo decided to air a preview of the reunion.

During the preview, there’s definitely more tension between the ladies than what was present during the finale episode.

At the start, the ladies questioned whether Jennifer Aydin had been drinking prior to filming. Jennifer, who is filming her first reunion special, showed up with a boxing cape.

In addition, Teresa Giudice appeared to be very angry with Jackie. Not only did she call her a cold-hearted b*tch, but she also made a point to highlight Jackie’s problems with her sister.

Even though Melissa Gorga and Teresa didn’t have an explosive season this year, Melissa still told Teresa to treat her with respect as her sister-in-law. Throughout the season, Gorga has questioned Teresa’s loyalty to Danielle Staub.

Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs were clearly not friendly either, as Jennifer called Margaret a homewrecker. She’s referring to the fact that Margaret was married when she met her current husband.

Andy Cohen also asked Jennifer about her marriage, asking whether she had any sexual experience prior to her husband. He also talked to Dolores about her odd relationship situation with her boyfriend and her ex-husband, questioning what it would take for her to move in with her boyfriend.

Two of the heavier themes of the three-part reunion special had to do with Teresa Giudice’s husband being deported after his jail sentence, and the feud between Margaret and Danielle.

While Andy was simply asking Teresa about the deportation, it’s clear that we were meant to think that Teresa would leave Joe behind if he’s forced to go back to Italy based on the editing.

Margaret and Danielle don’t appear to be friendly, as Margaret told Danielle that she has a black soul.

#RHONJ Reunion exclusive: Teresa revealed that she will NEVER forgive Jackie for what she said about her husband👀🔥 — RHONJ🌿 (@_RHONJ_) February 13, 2019

Teresa Giudice came READY for that reunion, YES bitch get Jackie Shitslinger together nicely #RHONJ — Daniel Gilbert (@danielgilb3rt) February 13, 2019

It appears that some viewers are excited to see Teresa stand up for herself against the new housewives.

Many also expect that the three-part reunion special will be better than the entire season.

Forget these episodes I’m ready for that reunion, the reunion gone be juicier than this entire season. #RHONJ — Whitney Gaspard (@honestspokengir) February 14, 2019

#RHONJ well that was an interesting finale… the reunion looks lit though — Jarred🌴 (@RealityTvJarred) February 14, 2019

Eeeeeekkkkk I cant wait for the reunion 😬😬😬😬😬 #RHONJ — HALEY (@HaleyHad4) February 14, 2019

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion special airs Wednesday, February 20, starting at 9/8c on Bravo.