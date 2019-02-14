RHONJ reunion trailer: What the preview shows

The Real Housewives of New Jersey finale aired on Bravo last night, wrapping up Season 9 of the popular reality show. As with every Real Housewives franchise, a reunion special will follow.
This year, a three-part reunion special will air, starting next Wednesday on Bravo at 9/8c. During the finale last night, Bravo decided to air a preview of the reunion.
You can watch a clip below.
During the preview, there’s definitely more tension between the ladies than what was present during the finale episode.
In addition, Teresa Giudice appeared to be very angry with Jackie. Not only did she call her a cold-hearted b*tch, but she also made a point to highlight Jackie’s problems with her sister.
Even though Melissa Gorga and Teresa didn’t have an explosive season this year, Melissa still told Teresa to treat her with respect as her sister-in-law. Throughout the season, Gorga has questioned Teresa’s loyalty to Danielle Staub.
Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs were clearly not friendly either, as Jennifer called Margaret a homewrecker. She’s referring to the fact that Margaret was married when she met her current husband.
Andy Cohen also asked Jennifer about her marriage, asking whether she had any sexual experience prior to her husband. He also talked to Dolores about her odd relationship situation with her boyfriend and her ex-husband, questioning what it would take for her to move in with her boyfriend.
Two of the heavier themes of the three-part reunion special had to do with Teresa Giudice’s husband being deported after his jail
While Andy was simply asking Teresa about the deportation, it’s clear that we were meant to think that Teresa would leave Joe behind if he’s forced to go back to Italy based on the editing.
Margaret and Danielle don’t appear to be friendly, as Margaret told Danielle that she has a black soul.
It appears that some viewers are excited to see Teresa stand up for herself against the new housewives.
Many also expect that the three-part reunion special will be better than the entire season.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion special airs Wednesday, February 20, starting at 9/8c on Bravo.