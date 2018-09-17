RHOC star Shannon Beador’s weight loss: Her regimen is working wonders

Shannon Beador is on a mission to shed the weight that she gained last year as her Real Housewives Of Orange County co-star, Vicki Gunvalson, was spreading rumors about her marriage.

But after getting divorced, Beador decided it was time to shed the weight and find herself again. Throughout this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Beador has gotten herself a personal trainer, is eating healthy, and she’s ditching alcohol.

Over the past few months, Shannon Beador has revealed that she’s sticking to her walking schedule, she’s working out and she feels great. Now Beador has given fans an update on her weight, sharing a photo on Instagram revealing that her shirt had to be pulled back and clipped for an interview, as it was simply too big.

Needless to say, Shannon Beador appears thrilled that she’s losing the weight that she gained while filming was on hiatus last year. While Shannon claimed that David had nothing to do with the weight gain, viewers guessed that his affair and his distant behavior didn’t help the situation at all.

Shannon Beador gained the weight as Vicki kept bringing up rumors that David had been physically abusive during a vacation. Shannon claimed it never happened, despite him reportedly being arrested for battery after an argument at home in 2003.

At the same time as Vicki bringing up the rumors, Shannon felt that her husband was pulling away, even though she had made every effort to make their marriage work after he was busted for cheating.

These days, Shannon is learning of rumors that her ex-husband David could be engaged to the girlfriend that he started dating just months after he and Shannon separated. There are also rumors that she’s pregnant, but nothing has been confirmed.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.