RHOC star Lydia McLaughlin renews her vows for the third time

Lydia McLaughlin may not be filming The Real Housewives of Orange County anymore, but she’s sharing everything from her life on social media. This summer, Lydia and her husband, Doug McLaughlin, decided to renew their vows while in Aruba. The two got married in 2006, but they have renewed their vows three times.

On her personal website, Lydia decided to squash all the rumors that she and Doug were struggling in their marriage and that renewing their vows was a way to get back on track. As she explains, they have renewed their vows for their seventh anniversary, their tenth anniversary, and now again for their thirteenth anniversary. So, why the need to do it again? According to Lydia, why not?

“I know that Doug is my person, and we will be together until death do us part… but why should we only celebrate our love once in our lifetime! It is special to say those vows, to be intentional and look one another in the eye and say, “I choose you. Still. I am yours and you are mine.”

Lydia and Doug renewed their vows back in August in Aruba at the biggest vow renewal ceremony in the Caribbean. The McLaughlins brought their three sons with them to Aruba so they could have a family vacation at the same time.

Doug and Lydia have three sons; Stirling, Maverick and Roman. Before she quit filming the show, she and Doug were talking about having another baby. Even though her husband had undergone a vasectomy, the two had frozen his sperm. He really wants a daughter, but Lydia revealed she was done carrying children. However, after leaving the show, she hinted in her Bravo exit interview that she was open to the idea again.

