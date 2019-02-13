RHOC shocker: Is Vicki Gunvalson leaving the show?

Vicki Gunvalson may no longer be a part of RHOC. Pic credit: Bravo

Vicki Gunvalson has been the OG of the OC for over a decade. She was the original housewife from The Real Housewives of Orange County, but now, it looks like her reign may be over.

Filming for The Real Housewives of Orange County was supposed to begin at some point this month. There have been reports that some of the ladies have already begun filming and Vicki Gunvalson has not. Does this mean it is the end of the road?

Will Vicki Gunvalson return to The Real Housewives of Orange County?

At this point, Vicki Gunvalson’s relationship with the hit Bravo series is unknown. There has been speculation that she would be demoted to a friend role moving forward after the chaos that went down last season.

When Gunvalson accused Kelly Dodd of using cocaine at the reunion, that started a fire that was hard for Bravo to put out.

Many of the current housewives no longer want to film with Vicki after the accusations. Kelly Dodd took to social media about her frustration with the cocaine scandal and said she would not return if Vicki was asked back.

With no real concrete storyline and the chaos that has clouded the show over the past few seasons, is it worth it for the network to continue to employ her?

New housewife rumored to be joining RHOC

Yesterday, there were reports that a new lady would be joining The Real Housewives of Orange County. This sparked more questions about Vicki Gunvalson and her future with the show.

Both Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter appear to be returning following their freshman season, so where would a newbie fit in?

On social media, Vicki Gunvalson has been showing off her trip to the Bahamas. If she has signed on to do another season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, wouldn’t she be sharing the news?

There are so many questions with varying info about all of them. It looks like Vicki Gunvalson may say goodbye to the franchise if she isn’t given a full-time role.

The Real Housewives of Orange County will return later this year.