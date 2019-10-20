RHOA star Cynthia Bailey and fiance Mike Hill to host new dating show

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey and her fiance Mike Hill have landed a new dating show.

Cynthia made the big reveal while speaking with Atlanta Black Star. She explained that the couple just got the development deal for a show called The Hookup. Cynthia and Mike will be hosting the new show.

“It’s such a blessing that we were able to find love again,” Cynthia said of her engagement to Mike Hill. “We actually have a new show we just got a development deal for. It’s called The Hookup and we wanted to take our love and experience and excitement and actually help other people meet people. So, stay tuned for that. We’re in the early stages for that. And the great thing is, we’re going to be hosting the show.”

“A dating game,” Mike said before Cynthia explained, “It’s pretty cool because we kinda met, well we did meet, on a dating show. And now we are filming a dating show where we hook other people up.”

Cynthia and Mike met on a dating show segment on Steve, where Steve Harvey lined up three potential suitors for Cynthia to choose from as seen in the clip below.

Cynthia and Mike got engaged in July. She had said in the past that she would never marry again but has since changed her mind.

The former model says, “I didn’t ever think I would ever marry again or even find love again. I figured I’d meet somebody after my divorce but I didn’t think I would be talking about marriage and for me, that’s exciting and I do like sharing my excitement with the world.”

MIke says about not giving up on relationships, “No matter how old you are, or how young you are, don’t ever feel like that there isn’t somebody that is just for you that God is sending for you that’s put in your path that you can spend the rest of your life with.

The Real Housewives returns on Sunday, November 3 at 8/7c on Bravo.