Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian: Watch Corey Calliet rip smoker a new one

One thing is for certain, if you train with ripped physical specimen extraordinaire Corey Calliet, a trainer to the stars, you better bring your A game.

And you sure better quit smoking if that is your vice, along with overeating as well.

Our Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian preview clip shows the buff trainer getting in the face of one contestant on the reality TV competition that sees people come to redo their physical and mental selves. Think of it as self improvement boot camp… with a Kardashian cheerleader.

That level of discipline is exactly what Corey is looking for from this overweight, pack-a-day smoker who breaks down during the intensive workout as he reveals he is a month behind in rent – which Corey seizes on immediately to chastise him for spending significant monies daily on cigarettes which is not doing his finances or his health any good.

To his credit, the man is keeping up despite his tears and self flagellation over his lack of any control in his life, which lead him to this Waterloo of training. He’s doing cardio and weight training nonstop as Corey pushes him to the limit.

Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian is a hit for E!, and this week we see Michael B. Jordan, A$AP Rocky & John Boyega’s trainer Corey Calliet test the mettle of this pack-a-day smoker through the gauntlet of exercise and almost military level training and mental reprogramming.

The series sees these participants reinvent themselves from the inside out with the help of Khloé and some of the best fitness and nutrition experts in the world.

There’s a laundry list of what went south: Bad relationships, broke finances, or overcoming serious medical setbacks, these people are at their last tether and Kardashian’s whip it into shape crew are ready to assist.

Khloé’s elite celebrity trainers, stylists, and glam squads whip these people into shape and then finish them with the finer things like styling and grooming. The result is a significant change for each participant, leading to a final reveal to the world and to confront those who doubted them. Ergo the “revenge” part of this TV equation.

Khloé Kardashian knows something about this as for years she was tormented by a blogger, Perez Hilton, who used to mercilessly call her “tranny” and “fugly” while drawing on her photos. This was before his kindness makeover when his blog exploded and he chose a nicer (and more lucrative) path of celebrity reporting. Kardashian has turned these old insults and attacks into a clever show premise idea.

The third season sees a fit and fabulous Khloé Kardashian, joined by her devoted trainers. Returning this season are Ashley Borden, Corey Calliet, Simone De La Rue, Luke Milton, Latreal Mitchell, Harley Pasternak, Gunnar Peterson, and Nicole Winhoffer, together with new celebrity trainers Leyon Azubuike and Autumn Calabrese.

Tune in to see if this smoker quits for good.

Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian airs Sunday at 9 PM on E!