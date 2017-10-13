Reports of a real vampire in Transylvania and Swedish witches on Josh Gates’ Destination Truth

This week Josh Gates’ Destination Truth heads to Romania in search of a real vampire and goes hunting for witches in Sweden.

Transylvania has been the center of vampire legends since the days of Vlad the Impaler, the son of Vlad Dracul, who became infamous for his bloody ways.

However, Josh is actually investigating a report of a real life vampire not a mythical one. Will this prove just another addition to the hundreds of vampire folktales in the area or will there be something for the team to sink their teeth into?

Sweden’s coastline can be equally beautiful and harsh, with huge storms and very cold weather. But it’s not the rain or cold that sends a shiver down the spine of the locals. Rather it’s an island that the local people say is home to some witches. Josh and the team decide the only way to find out if there is any truth behind this legend.

