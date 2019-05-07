Renee Adler on The Flash: Is Kimberly Williams-Paisley related to Brad Paisley?

This week on The Flash, the team was trying to stop Cicada and came to the rescue of a friend in Sherloque (Tom Cavanagh) who is with his new girlfriend Renee Adler (Kimberly Williams-Paisley).

It is here that Team Flash realizes that Renee is another metahuman, this one with telekinetic powers. However, she is just someone who wants to live her life and is of no real concern outside of protecting her.

Renee refuses the meta cure and is teleported to Sherloque’s Earth to escape Cicada.

Renee first appeared on the 13th episode of the season, Goldfaced, and this episode shows that her relationship with Sherloque has progressed well.

Who is Kimberly Williams-Paisley?

The introduction of Renee Adler has some viewers wondering about the actress who plays her and about the significance of her very familiar last name. As it turns out, Kimberly Williams-Paisley is the wife of country singing superstar Brad Paisley.

She is also someone that broke out with her role in the classic comedy Father of the Bride as none other than the Bride — Annie Banks.

Since then, Kimberly Williams-Paisley has picked up big roles in TV shows like According to Jim as Dana and Nashville as Peggy. She also recently starred in the Netflix holiday movie The Christmas Chronicles.

It was while promoting that movie that she spoke about her husband Brad Paisley on Good Morning America.

The wedding between Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Brad Paisley in 2002 was featured in both In Style Magazine and in 2006 on the ABC special Celebrity Weddings: In Style.

With her character in a relationship with Sherloque on The Flash, expect to see Kimberly Williams-Paisley back on The CW show again in the future.

The Flash airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.