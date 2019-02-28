Remy Ma and Papoose on The Real: Love & Hip Hop couple show off The Golden Child for the first time

Remy Ma and Papoose were guests on today’s episode of The Real. Making their appearance on the daytime talk show even more special, the Love & Hip Hop couple brought along The Golden Child, who made her first TV appearance — and she is cute!

During the episode, Remy also finally revealed her adorable baby girl’s name. As they were introducing The Golden Child and talking about her with the hosts of The Real, Loni Love asked if they would tell us her real name.

“Her real name is Reminisce Makenzie and Mackey like our last name,” Remy shared. “Everybody always names their sons after their dads. I just felt like hmm I think we need another Remy in the world.”

While Remy Ma was gushing about her baby girl, baby Reminisce was sitting in Papoose’s lap looking absolutely adorable in a floral dress and matching purple headband.

She matched Remy’s full-length floral skirt, something some missed initially as they were too busy gushing over the two-month-old cutie.

She was perfectly content, not fussing or seeming upset at all to be around all those strangers while on stage as she sat in Papoose’s lap before making her way to Loni’s lap while her parents battled it out in a freestyle.