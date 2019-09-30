Reggie Lee on All Rise cast: Who plays Head DDA Thomas Choi?

Actor Reggie Lee is going to appear on the All Rise cast as part of the September 30 episode of the show. He will take on the role of Head DDA Thomas Choi and bring another famous face to the new CBS program.

All Rise premiered on CBS last week, and it has already received positive reviews from critics and viewers. It stars Simone Missick as Judge Lola Carmichael, but she is just one face to help lead this strong group of actors and actresses.

The All Rise cast also includes Marg Helgenberger, who starred for years on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Additional cast members include Wilson Bethel as Mark Callan, Jessica Camacho as Emily Lopez, and J. Alex Brinson as Luke Watkins.

Who plays Head DDA Thomas Choi on All Rise cast?

According to CBS, the new episode of the show is called “Long Day’s Journey into ICE,” and it is going to cover a topic straight out of the news. The network has revealed a synopsis of the full episode.

“When an ICE agent pursues a defendant in Lola’s courtroom, she must fend him off while determining the appropriate sentence for the offender, an undocumented immigrant, whose crime was warning people of a grocery store selling spoiled goods.”

Actor Reggie Lee will be part of the story, taking on the role of Head DDA Thomas Choi. He has appeared on recent episodes of NCIS: New Orleans, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Fresh Off the Boat, and Hawaii Five-0. For that reason, television viewers may see him as very familiar.

Who plays Judge Benner on All Rise cast? New show debuts on CBS

For the full run of Grimm on FOX, Reggie Lee played Sergeant Wu. It certainly put him on the acting map, following up a one-season stint on Prison Break as Bill Kim.

Lee is likely still very recognizable for his comedic parts in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest as Headless and in the sequel, At World’s End, as Tai Huang.

All Rise airs Monday nights at 9/8c on CBS.