Rebecca Parrott ‘disappointed’ in 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 3 finale

The way that Rebecca and Zied’s story played out on the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days finale left viewers with a lot of questions. And it seems that fans of the show aren’t the only ones shaking their heads at the way things were left. Rebecca also voiced her disappointment about what we saw as the season ended.

To recap the end of the show for Rebecca and Zied, they were last seen sitting out in the Sahara together. In a cut to the confessional, Rebecca explained that she was scared that she’d “undone” three weeks of work after telling Zied that she’s still married.

For what it’s worth, he seemed to understand that she’s not actively in a relationship with her estranged husband. It’s just a matter of finishing up the paperwork that both parties have signed.

In any case, Rebecca was ready to talk about what happened with Zied in the desert. She shared a video to Instagram, along with the caption, “Feeling sick right now, and disappointed with tonight’s episode. One more week.”

“They didn’t really show too much of us tonight,” Rebecca began with tears in her eyes. “So we have one more week to find out the status of Zied and I… how we made out in the end. I’m kind of disappointed…umm, I was ready to kind of discuss what happened. So I guess we wait until next week.”

Before the 90 Days viewers are still wanting to know if Zied proposed with the ring he bought with her money, and we’re definitely ready for next week to see what happens. It would be a huge shock to learn that they split, though, considering how friendly Zied and Rebecca have been on social media in the time since the TLC series was filmed.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.