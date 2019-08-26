Rebecca Parrott admits fault for wearing black top, ‘should have respected’ Zied

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Rebecca Parrott put her foot down when Zied tried to tell her not to wear a sexy shirt. Rebecca wore it anyway, and it almost caused Zied and his buddy to fight.

And now, after the episode aired on TLC, Rebecca is speaking out about what went down in Tunisia.

Rebecca is 21 years older than her boyfriend Zied, and she’s been married before. In fact, at the time this episode was taped, she was still married to a Moroccan man whom she says was incredibly controlling.

Due to that, Rebecca refused to wear something more conservative even when Zied was visibly uncomfortable taking her around his friends the way she dressed.

Since women tend to dress way more conservatively in Tunisia, if (when) Zied took Rebecca out wearing a slinky black top that showed off her shoulders and full sleeve tattoos on both arms, they weren’t exactly going to blend in.

Zied admitted that he was a jealous man and as we saw, he didn’t want other men gawking at his woman.

Despite the incredible filter situation that Rebecca had going on while courting Zied from afar, he still loves her and thinks she’s beautiful. The last thing he wanted to deal with other men lusting after her.

After the episode aired, it seemed that Rebecca realized Zied wasn’t trying to control what she wore. He was trying not to have to hurt one of his friends (or someone else.)

Taking to Instagram to explain herself, Rebecca admitted that she was wrong to insist on wearing that top.

“I do want to address one thing,” Rebecca began in a second Instagram video after initially posting a video asking what everyone thought about the episode that she described as “a lot.”

“I was wrong for what I did,” Rebecca continued. “Of course, I should have respected what Zied told me. What he asked me first. What he didn’t tell me first. There’s a lot that you don’t see that went into that scene that happened… umm.. but let me explain a little bit, so I don’t get quite as much hate for this. My ex was VERY controlling.”

From there, Rebecca launched into another speech about her Moroccan ex. He told her what to do, and she did it. You can check out the video and see what all she had to say.

Long story short, Rebecca knows that she screwed up and that she should have worn something more conservative. She realizes that now and is hoping Before the 90 Days’ viewers will cut her some slack.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.