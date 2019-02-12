Reality and unscripted TV gets award-show love from Critics’ Choice Awards

Considering Monsters and Critics eats, sleeps and breathes reality television in all its unscripted glory, from the down and dirty to the high brow and educational, the news from the BTJA/BFCA today curled our collective toes.
Award season traditionally overlooks or short-shrifts nonfiction and reality content but no longer. The Critics’ Choice Awards, the annual televised award show for the respective BTJA and BFCA of which Monsters and Critics are active members, is holding a new award show beginning in 2019.
This Sunday, June 2, the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards will take place at the Beverly Hilton
For those unaware, the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) is the sister organization of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.
Comprised of TV, Radio and Internet journalists, the two groups recently joined to present the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on January 13 on The CW Television Network.
The award show category expanded is long overdue, as it was created to “give the thriving, ever-evolving genre critical attention and support,” as the BTJA- and NPACT-developed show will replace the NPACT Impact Awards held last year.
This new event also will recognize the content leaders in production and networks.
The official announcement:
“The Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) and NPACT, the trade organization serving the producers of nonfiction entertainment content, unveiled today the categories and submissions guidelines for the first-ever Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards, which recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.
In addition to the critics’ choice awards, the show will feature two fan-voted awards, and three peer-voted awards, that will be given to those who have made significant contributions to the industry.
Submission Guidelines can be found here
Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards categories
- Best Competition Series
- Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety
- Best Structured Series
- Best Unstructured Series
- Best Ongoing Documentary Series
- Best Limited Documentary Series
- Best Short Form Series
- Best Interactive Show
- Best Live Show
- Best Talk Show
- Best Late Night Talk Show
- Best Entertainment News Show
- Best Culinary Show
- Best Game Show
- Best Travel/Adventure Show
- Best Business Show
- Best Animal/Nature Show
- Best Crime/Justice Show
- Best Sports Show
- Best Relationship Show
- Best Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden
- Best Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty
- Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series
- Best Show Host
- Male Star of the Year (FAN VOTED)
- Female Star of the Year (FAN VOTED)
Note: The timeline for the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards (from the BTJA)
Submissions are Monday, March 4, 2019
Deadline for Early Submission Fee Discount: Sunday, March 17, 2019
Deadline for Submissions: Sunday, April 14, 2019
Nominations Announced: Monday, May 6, 2019
Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards: Sunday, June 2, 2019