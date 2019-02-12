Reality and unscripted TV gets award-show love from Critics’ Choice Awards

Finally reality and unscripted TV gets its award show. Pic credit: BTJA/BFCA

Considering Monsters and Critics eats, sleeps and breathes reality television in all its unscripted glory, from the down and dirty to the high brow and educational, the news from the BTJA/BFCA today curled our collective toes.

Award season traditionally overlooks or short-shrifts nonfiction and reality content but no longer. The Critics’ Choice Awards, the annual televised award show for the respective BTJA and BFCA of which Monsters and Critics are active members, is holding a new award show beginning in 2019.

This Sunday, June 2, the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards will take place at the Beverly Hilton live from Beverly Hills.

For those unaware, the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) is the sister organization of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

Comprised of TV, Radio and Internet journalists, the two groups recently joined to present the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on January 13 on The CW Television Network.

The award show category expanded is long overdue, as it was created to “give the thriving, ever-evolving genre critical attention and support,” as the BTJA- and NPACT-developed show will replace the NPACT Impact Awards held last year.

This new event also will recognize the content leaders in production and networks.

The official announcement:

“The Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) and NPACT, the trade organization serving the producers of nonfiction entertainment content, unveiled today the categories and submissions guidelines for the first-ever Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards, which recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

In addition to the critics’ choice awards, the show will feature two fan-voted awards, and three peer-voted awards, that will be given to those who have made significant contributions to the industry.

Submission Guidelines can be found here

Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards categories

Critics Choice categories. Pic credit: BTJA/BFCA

Best Competition Series

Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety

Best Structured Series

Best Unstructured Series

Best Ongoing Documentary Series

Best Limited Documentary Series

Best Short Form Series

Best Interactive Show

Best Live Show

Best Talk Show

Best Late Night Talk Show

Best Entertainment News Show

Best Culinary Show

Best Game Show

Best Travel/Adventure Show

Best Business Show

Best Animal/Nature Show

Best Crime/Justice Show

Best Sports Show

Best Relationship Show

Best Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden

Best Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty

Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

Best Show Host

Male Star of the Year (FAN VOTED)

Female Star of the Year (FAN VOTED)

Note: The timeline for the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards (from the BTJA)