Real Time with Bill Maher set for explosive episode with Clint Watts, Dan Savage and Bari Weiss

Real Time with Bill Maher looks set to be an explosive one tonight — with a full line-up of highly opinionated panelists and interview guests.

The show opens with national security analyst Clint Watts as the top-of-show interviewee. Watts’ organization, the Foreign Policy Research Institute, has tracked the rise of Russia’s social media influence operations.

He is a consultant and does training and conducts research programs for military, intelligence and law enforcement bodies. He also has served as an Army infantry officer, an FBI special agent on a joint terrorism task force and was the executive officer of the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point.

Global economist Dambisa Moyo is the mid-show interview guest. Moyo is the the author of Edge of Chaos, and recently penned an op/ed for The Guardian explaining Brexit and the rise of Trump in the west.

Of ensuring the quality of voting and voters to “save” western democracy, she wrote: “I have been examining electoral systems across the world. In many democracies, including the US and UK, migrants are required to pass government-sanctioned civic tests in order to gain citizenship.

“So, in this vein, why not give all voters a test of their knowledge? This would ensure minimum standards that should lead to higher-quality decision-making by the electorate. The message this would send is that voting is not just a right, but one that has to be earned.”

The roundtable guests are former presidential candidate Evan McMullin, columnist Dan Savage and editor Bari Weiss.

Evan McMullin is the co-founder of the group Stand Up Republic and a former CIA officer and Republican staff member who ran against President Trump in the 2016 election. He criticized Trump’s temperament and his scant qualifications. McMullin earned about 700,000 votes in the same election.

Frequent guest Dan Savage is a outspoken critic of the Trump White House. He penned an op/ed eviscerating gay Republicans for making their beds, so to speak.

Taking those who use exclusionary language in their online dating profiles, Savage wrote: “Here in our universe, Trump is attacking queers and it makes sense that queers don’t want to sleep with queers who helped make those attacks possible and continue to support Trump despite them.

“Someone who puts ‘no fats, no femmes, no Asians, no blacks’ on your profile? That gay guy is mean spirited and that sh** is unnecessary. (There are kinder ways to express your precious ‘preferences,’ guys.)

“Someone who puts ‘no Trump supporters” on his profile? That gay guy doesn’t want to be alone in a room with someone who approves of gay bashing and who can blame him.”

Editor Bari Weiss is waging a war of ideas with the liberal left who have hit back at her pretty hard over her tweet about Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu’s triple axel. She tweeted: “Immigrants: they get the job done.” It went over like a lead balloon.

Of the curtailing of speech and ideas, Weiss wrote recently in the New York Times about the Intellectual Dark Web, saying: “What is the I.D.W. and who is a member of it?

“It’s hard to explain, which is both its beauty and its danger. Most simply, it is a collection of iconoclastic thinkers, academic renegades and media personalities who are having a rolling conversation — on podcasts, YouTube and Twitter, and in sold-out auditoriums — that sound unlike anything else happening, at least publicly, in the culture right now.

“Feeling largely locked out of legacy outlets, they are rapidly building their own mass media channels.”

In other news, fans of host Bill Maher can also see him on his 11th one-man show comedy special on HBO which will air live on Saturday, July 7.

In a press release for this event, Maher said: “The paradox of my life is, the more horrifying the country under Trump becomes, the more fun we have at my stand-up shows — I guess it’s a release, or whistling past the graveyard, or a primal scream.

“They want me to be mean, and I am. Half of this show is about Trump, but I am determined to make half of it about me — my way of saying, ‘Trump, you don’t get to win!’”

Real Time has been renewed by HBO through 2020.

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Friday at 10pm live ET/tape-delayed PT with a replay at midnight, on HBO.