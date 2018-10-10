Real Housewives of Orange County: David Beador says Tamra Judge is fortunate for not facing lawsuit from him

David Beador and Eddie Judge’s friendship appears to be coming to an end. On The Real Housewives of Orange County, Eddie revealed that he had invited David to his birthday party, resulting in some conflicts with Shannon Beador.

Tamra wanted to stay loyal to Shannon, but Eddie didn’t care. He was putting his friendship with David above his wife’s friendships.

When Tamra visited Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live this week, she revealed that David and Eddie had ended their friendship last week.

Eddie and David would often do the Spartan Races together, but Beador supposedly wasn’t happy with the way Tamra had bashed him on The Real Housewives of Orange County or how she had sided with Shannon. When Eddie told him to get over it, David supposedly said he didn’t need friends like that.

However, his side of the story appears to be different. Beador isn’t on the show anymore, so he can’t speak for himself or defend himself against the claims and accusations made by Shannon and her co-stars.

David is now speaking out about his so-called friend Eddie, and he doesn’t have nice things to say about Tamra Judge. One can imagine that Eddie won’t be too pleased about these comments, so this could definitely be the end of their friendship.

“I was never invited to his birthday party. That was a lie,” David Beador told Page Six about his friendship with Eddie now, revealing, “I’ve spent several weekends with Eddie Spartan Racing and I would never do that to him nor would I ever expect my ‘friend’ Eddie to do that to me.”

“I also told Eddie via text [that] friends don’t say all the lies his wife said on the show and if this is acceptable that’s not a ‘friendship’ — show or no show,” he explained. “My girlfriend doesn’t get paid the million dollars Tamra does, yet Tamra smeared and lied about her and us on multiple occasions.”

Quite honestly, Tamra should feel fortunate she’s not fighting a second lawsuit over her lies and slanderous comments.

Ouch!

Tamra and Shannon were sued by Jim Bellino, a former star of the show, back in July of this year. He claimed that they had both made slanderous comments about him in an interview and he was suing them for over $1 million. A hearing has been scheduled for December.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.