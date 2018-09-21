Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9: Cast, premiere date and everything else you need to know

Finally, we know when the ladies from the Garden State will be gracing Bravo screens again! The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 premiere date has been announced and it will be here before we know it!

Bravo shared the first RHONJ trailer on Thursday and already we can tell that Season 9 is going to be great!

There’s a lot of drama going in New Jersey and most of it seems to be within the family. In the new clip, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are feuding again, which means there will be plenty of RHONJ drama coming up.

Based on what we saw, Melissa is upset with Teresa because she believes her sister-in-law will never love her like a real sister. For many seasons, fans of the show have talked about how Teresa doesn’t treat Melissa like family and clearly favors her brother Joe.

However, this time around, the fighting between Teresa and Melissa will cause problems for the rest of the group.

RHONJ Season 9 cast

As Real Housewives of New Jersey fans already know, Siggy Flicker is out this season. In addition to Teresa and Melissa, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs returned for Season 9.

There are also two new cast members added to the mix. Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin are the two new ladies brave enough to try and fit in with the RHONJ cast.

Where’s Danielle Staub, you ask? Well, she’ll be there too. It looks like even in marriage (and now a divorce) can get Danielle top billing. She’s back but she’s still just a friend of the cast.

What will happen in Season 9 of RHONJ?

Bravo revealed that during Season 9 of Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice will navigate the last year before Joe’s release from prison. He’s still trying to appeal the deportation order and it’s still up in the air whether he will be roaming New Jersey or brushing up on Italian across the Atlantic after his release.

Either way, Teresa has managed her independence well while Joe was away. In Season 9, we’ll even see her defy Joe and enter a bodybuilding competition even though he didn’t want her to do it.

The spotlight will also be on Melissa, who reveals some shocking secrets about her father. When she’s not sparring with Teresa, it looks like Melissa will be trying to figure out some things about her own relatives.

As for Dolores Catania, she will be dealing with empty nest syndrome after her son left for college. It looks like her ex-husband may have moved out to and now, her hard-working boyfriend just doesn’t have enough time to spend with her.

Despite still being a friend of the cast, we will see Danielle Staub prepare to marry Marty McCaffrey, the guy she did the nasty with in the bathroom stall at the now-defunct Gorga’s restaurant last season.

Those who follow RHONJ spoilers know there’s already trouble in paradise. Hopefully, we’ll get a taste of that when Season 9 starts airing.

In the meantime, we will get to see Margaret Josephs in her sophomore season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. After quickly becoming close with Danielle, Margaret was asked to be in her wedding.

Will there be drama because of Margaret’s part in Danielle’s wedding? According to Bravo there will be!

It doesn’t stop there, though. When Jennifer Aydin is introduced to the RHONJ veterans, she immediately takes aim at Margaret and the scandalous way her first marriage ended. This is a surefire way to make an instant enemy but it will probably make for good TV.

Is Jennifer the new Siggy?

When it comes to new girl drama, Jackie Goldschneider is getting in on the action too. She goes head to head with Teresa Giudice, proving she’s got some serious cajones.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, Season 9 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey just might be the most exciting one yet. It definitely will be high on drama and full of surprises.

Season 9 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Wednesday, November 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.