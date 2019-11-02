Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams talks about her reconciliation with fiance Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams from Real Housewives of Atlanta and Dish Nation fame is engaged again to fiance Dennis McKinley. In an interview with Us Weekly, Porsha opened up about rebuilding the relationship after rumors of Dennis’ infidelity caused the couple to part ways in June.

“We’re happy and we’re raising our daughter together,” Williams said in the interview. “It’s been a long road, one we’re still on. We’re going day by day rebuilding our relationship and making sure our foundation is where we want it to be to have a strong family.”

The couple had their daughter, Pilar Jhena, in March, but unfollowed each other on Instagram in May. Shortly after, rumors began to surface about Dennis cheating, which he denied and threatened to take legal action over. The couple called it quits in June.

Porsha told Us Weekly, “Fans will see everything. I think fans like the fact that I’ve always been very honest and transparent, and I definitely had to just dig in and continue to be that way, even though I was going through a hard time.” She continued. “Fans will see us in counseling and will see me dealing with real life. A lot of what a lot of people deal with in relationships, they’re going to see on TV — the good and the bad and the ugly.”

In the new season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, the viewers will see Porsha going through the breakup. In the explosive trailer, Porsha tells her sister, “I’m gonna work it out, but some stuff is not forgivable.” The couple is also seen in a counseling session, where Dennis says, “I made a mistake.”

Porsha said in the interview, “I think the cameras became so big.” She continued, “Having to deal with a breakup on camera, having to deal with just what we were going to do as a family, it was really difficult.”

The two became engaged again in August, and Porsha has been sporting the 13-carat ring that Dennis initially gave her. Porsha said on Dish Nation in August, “We’re taking it one day at a time. We’re working on it.”

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 premieres Sunday, November 3 8/7c.