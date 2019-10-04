Real Housewives of Atlanta husband reportedly had “multiple affairs” prior to split

Kenya Moore’s estranged husband, Marc Daly, was allegedly unfaithful and had “multiple affairs” according to an exclusive report from Us Weekly. These claims are supposedly what caused the couple to call it quits after just two years of marriage.

Their source claims, “Marc has had multiple affairs on Kenya. She walked away from her career for him and he had no problem with that and no problem disrespecting her.”

#RHOA's Kenya Moore’s estranged husband, Marc Daly, was allegedly unfaithful to her during their marriage. Details: https://t.co/vO9Ez3P7P7 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 3, 2019

Days before the split was confirmed, Kenya shared some posts on Instagram, giving clues that she was single. “I stand alone,” one post said.

In a statement to Us Weekly on September 19, Kenya confirmed that she and Daly had split.

The statement read, “It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband, Marc Daly.” She continued, “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Moore and Daly got married in June 2017 and had their daughter, Brooklyn, in November 2018. She left The Real Housewives of Atlanta shortly after her marriage but is returning for Season 12. In a preview for the upcoming season, during a discussion between Moore and Daly, you can hear him say, “You can take everything. I’ll build it again!”

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

In the days before she announced her split from Daly, Moore and Daly appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to discuss their IVF experience. Moore said during the show’s appearance that, “At 46, I met the love of my life. And it just was, it was God. I can’t say that it was anything else.”