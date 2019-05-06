Raz B to join Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood for Season 6

It looks like Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood is adding another B2K member to the cast. After making many headlines for some serious relationship drama, it’s been reported that Raz B will be filming with the VH1 series.

Raz B has been in the news this month after allegedly hitting and strangling his girlfriend outside of a Macy’s in Minneapolis.

Initially, the B2K singer was arrested and charged in the alleged domestic violence incident but after an investigation, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office decided there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute him and they let him go.

According to TMZ, Raz B’s spot on the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood was already in place prior to his arrest and a film crew has been following him around for a few weeks as they document his role in the B2K reunion tour.

Though it was already agreed that he would have a role on the VH1 series, the Minneapolis incident wasn’t reportedly caught on camera, which may have played a part in why he was not prosecuted.

However, we can fully expect the relationship drama will make its way to our TV screens once Season 6 begins to air.

The addition of Raz B to Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood could be great for ratings since he comes with plenty of personal drama. Here he is talking about B2k and former manager Chris Stokes:

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood is expected to return for Season 6 this summer.