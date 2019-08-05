Raven and Adam from Bachelor In Paradise: Engaged couple praised as a success story

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk were praised as being another success couple on tonight’s premiere of Bachelor In Paradise Season 6. Raven and Adam met on Season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise but chose not to get engaged.

Raven had become close friends with Rachel Lindsay, who would end up being The Bachelorette where Adam was a contestant.

In other words, Raven bonded with Rachel’s ex-boyfriend. And while Rachel did give Raven her blessing in pursuing any of her guys, she did reveal that she didn’t want her to date her top three.

Luckily for her, Rachel predicted that they would be a good fit.

Just months after leaving Mexico, the two were trying to find a place to settle down. At the time, she was considering moving to Dallas, Texas to be with Adam.

“I’m considering it. There’s some moving pieces with my business that I have to figure out, but I’m open to expanding,” Gates told ET back in 2017. “And he’s in real estate, so he can look for a nice building to make some money in.”

Even though many had hoped the two would soon get engaged, Adam didn’t pop the question until June of this year. The couple shared the news on social media.

As it turns out, the couple had a few things they wanted to do before getting engaged and married. Some conversations needed to happen, and they wanted to explore how they did long distance before jumping into an engagement.

“We’ve talked about where [our relationship] is now, and we’re taking it day by day. I think we live in today, but we plan and prepare for tomorrow. As far as an engagement, [it’s] something that we’ve talked about,” Adam told ET back in 2017 about why they both wanted to wait to get engaged. It’s serious, but obviously being engaged and married are two different things and I think that when the time is right, we’ll be ready to take that step and everyone is going to be excited to see that.”

It wouldn’t be surprising if the two had a wedding ceremony during next year’s Bachelor In Paradise to show the contestants relationships can survive outside of Mexico.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.