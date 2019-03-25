Ramona Singer’s apology about Dennis’ drug use: Should Bethenny Frankel forgive her?

25th March 2019 12:53 PM ET

Ramona Singer is all about testing boundaries and last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York was no exception. Singer is now facing backlash for her comments, as she made a rude and unnecessary comment about the deceased Dennis Shields.

During the episode, Ramona, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer were talking about Luann de Lesseps’ intervention last year, an intervention that Dennis Shields played a role in. That’s when Ramona made the comment about Dennis, asking, “How smart can Dennis be? I mean, he was on drugs.”

Now, fans are telling Bethenny Frankel to never forgive Ramona for her comment.

Can we all be done with @ramonasinger after that vile comment please #RHONY — Kate Cooper (@K8Cooperrr) March 21, 2019

@ramonasinger is disgusting‼️💯💯 If she really didn’t mean to say it or she was so repentant, she would’ve said something publicly before NOW. Is this her storyline bc she’s BORING. She’s NOT getting any sympathy from me for being nasty and vile!!! #SheShouldBeReplaced #BYE — BrunosMommy (@mariadw1) March 21, 2019

@Bethenny you can’t forgive her! That was crossing the line! She meant what she said. She couldn’t wait to find something hurtful to say to you. She’s a snake and a washed up miserable old woman. @ramonasinger — housewifelife (@my2kidsao) March 21, 2019

Some viewers even called for Bravo to kick Ramona off the show for her rude comments, as viewers saw it as cold and her lacking compassion for her friend, who had just lost her fiancee and best friend.

Ramona Singer has since offered an apology for her comment, saying that she now cringes whenever she watches the scene. She also explains that she respected and liked Dennis very much and that she sincerely apologizes to both his family and Bethenny for her thoughtless comments.

I cringed when I saw what I said about Dennis in tonight’s episode.

It definitely wasn’t one of my finer moments. I respected and liked him very much and I sincerely apologize to his family and Bethenny for my thoughtless comments. — Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) March 20, 2019

But it sounds like fans aren’t buying the apology. It’s one thing to say something and mean it, but it’s another to say something like that simply to cause hurt.

During Wednesday’s episode of the show, Bethenny didn’t hear the comment and wasn’t made aware that Singer had made such a comment. It’s possible that will surface on the upcoming episode of RHONY as the drama continues with the ladies.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.